Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 44,633 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,905 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 44,633 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for 4.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Hexcel worth $21,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 122.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,849,941 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $304,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hexcel by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,924 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $264,990,000 after buying an additional 191,649 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hexcel by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,289,145 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $169,168,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hexcel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283,626 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $129,002,000 after buying an additional 126,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $123,233,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,651.20. The trade was a 43.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company's stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $89.41 on Friday. Hexcel Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Hexcel had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.07%.The company had revenue of $501.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hexcel's payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price objective on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $99.00 target price on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.64.

View Our Latest Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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