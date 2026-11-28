Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,085,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.46% of Sphere Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,644,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 31,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 19,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 114.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,162,000 after buying an additional 464,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,822 shares of the company's stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners set a $160.00 target price on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Sphere Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sphere Entertainment from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.60.

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Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

SPHR opened at $132.28 on Friday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $80.28 and a 1 year high of $181.63. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($3.18). Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $274.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a live entertainment and media company whose businesses include Sphere and MSG Networks. The company was formed in 2023 through the separation of its businesses from Madison Square Garden Entertainment and later adopted the Sphere Entertainment name. Sphere operates the Sphere venue in Las Vegas, an immersive entertainment destination featuring large-scale visual displays and spatial audio. It hosts concerts, events and other productions, and the company develops original content designed for the venue.

Further Reading

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