Spinnaker Trust Makes New $224,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $521.54 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $527.20. The firm has a market cap of $850.42 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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