State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR - Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 3,232,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.17% of Spire worth $234,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at $667,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at about $45,993,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at about $37,427,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Spire by 335.4% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 553,407 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 426,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth about $28,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

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Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $87.59 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $95.31. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Spire (NYSE:SR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $274.66 million. Spire had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Spire's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $58.70 EPS. Spire has set its FY 2028 guidance at 6.100-6.300 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 5.050-5.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8650 per share. This is an increase from Spire's previous quarterly dividend of $0.8250. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Spire's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Spire from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Huntington started coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Spire from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SR

About Spire

Spire Inc. is an energy company focused primarily on distributing natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its regulated natural gas utilities operate in Missouri, Alabama and Mississippi, serving communities through local gas distribution networks. The company's businesses include Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi, as well as operations involved in natural gas storage, transportation and related energy services. These activities support the delivery and management of natural gas across its service areas.

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