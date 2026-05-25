Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665,512 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of Spotify Technology worth $1,547,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $518.92 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $785.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $479.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Spotify Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Spotify Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $652.46.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total value of $9,864,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,773.68. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,102 shares of company stock worth $21,444,648. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

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