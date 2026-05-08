Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd cut its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $427.51 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $496.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.88. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.72, for a total value of $8,973,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,314.24. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,102 shares of company stock valued at $21,444,648. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $645.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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