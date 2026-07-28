Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM is Rule One Partners LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Rule One Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for approximately 16.0% of Rule One Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rule One Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $161,398,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,906,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock worth $153,544,000 after buying an additional 1,223,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,557,000.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $557,954.04. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $161.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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