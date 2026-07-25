Spruce Street Capital LP Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN

Spruce Street Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,006 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,078 shares during the period. Enliven Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.1% of Spruce Street Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spruce Street Capital LP owned 0.54% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,252,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,714,000 after buying an additional 282,822 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $12,120,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $263,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,800. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,723.16. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,888 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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