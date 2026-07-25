Spruce Street Capital LP Has $36.65 Million Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Spruce Street Capital LP raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 761,063 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 326,081 shares during the quarter. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International makes up 8.8% of Spruce Street Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spruce Street Capital LP owned 0.99% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $36,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 13,099 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $656,259.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $628,554.60. This trade represents a 51.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 48,565 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $2,623,481.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,481.30. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 628,427 shares of company stock valued at $32,833,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $57.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $67.53.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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