SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,035 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 35,868 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.23% of SPS Commerce worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 564 shares of the software maker's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price target on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded SPS Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPS Commerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.91.

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SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $153.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.62.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. SPS Commerce's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $530,248.20. This trade represents a 9.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $369,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,452 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,214.32. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,102 shares of company stock worth $1,425,328. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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