SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Raises Position in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ - Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,350 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 100,550 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.07% of Core Scientific worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance LLC grew its holdings in Core Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 239,937 shares of the company's stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 5.2% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,592 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Core Scientific by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Core Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.78.

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Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of CORZ opened at $20.94 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 5.50.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $115.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.04 million. The firm's revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 10,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,023,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,790,130.38. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,800. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc NASDAQ: CORZ is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific's service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

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