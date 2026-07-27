SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,260 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPX Technologies worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 378.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,811 shares of the company's stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,168 shares of the company's stock worth $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company's stock.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:SPXC opened at $220.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.08. The stock's 50-day moving average is $224.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $566.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $272.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

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