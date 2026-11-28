State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569,109 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,545,157 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.13% of SPX Technologies worth $266,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXC. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company's stock.

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SPX Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

SPXC stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.55 and a twelve month high of $251.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company's 50 day moving average is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.12.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, Director Brian A. Deck purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.75 per share, with a total value of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,742 shares in the company, valued at $667,436.50. This trade represents a 26.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a global supplier of engineered products and technologies, serving customers across industrial, infrastructure and building-related markets. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and operates through its HVAC and Detection and Measurement businesses. Its HVAC products include cooling towers, evaporative cooling systems, boilers and other heating and ventilation equipment. Its Detection and Measurement business provides tools and technologies such as underground pipe and cable locators, inspection systems and diagnostic equipment.

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