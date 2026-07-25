SRB Corp Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

SRB Corp lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,924 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,711 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.1% of SRB Corp's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SRB Corp's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PG opened at $147.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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