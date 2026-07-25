SRB Corp Has $60.14 Million Position in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

SRB Corp reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,815 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor comprises 3.7% of SRB Corp's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SRB Corp's holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $60,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,421,645 shares of the company's stock worth $518,378,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3,027.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 252,765 shares of the company's stock worth $54,107,000 after purchasing an additional 244,684 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,148,000 after buying an additional 128,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,614 shares of the company's stock worth $49,580,000 after acquiring an additional 124,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,554 shares of the company's stock worth $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 94,305 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $177.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.58. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52 week low of $166.10 and a 52 week high of $248.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.01.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $76.81 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toyota Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toyota Motor wasn't on the list.

While Toyota Motor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here