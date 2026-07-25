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SRB Corp Has $85.39 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SRB Corp trimmed its GE Aerospace stake by 18.6% in the first quarter, but still held 300,911 shares worth about $85.39 million, making GE its 9th-largest holding and about 5.2% of its portfolio.
  • GE Aerospace posted strong operating results, beating earnings and revenue estimates with Q2 EPS of $2.02 and revenue of $12.63 billion, while raising full-year 2026 EPS guidance to 7.650–7.850.
  • The company continues to see upbeat analyst and business momentum, with major engine orders, certification progress on LEAP durability upgrades, and a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy with a target price of $386.88.
  • Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace.

SRB Corp reduced its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,911 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,984 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 5.2% of SRB Corp's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SRB Corp's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $85,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $353.71 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $261.71 and a 52 week high of $382.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $367.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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