SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC is Sunriver Management LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,849 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 166,970 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 9.1% of Sunriver Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SS&C Technologies worth $53,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 108,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA now owns 121,773 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,413 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 10.4%

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Key SS&C Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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