SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,329 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,177. The stock's 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.12.

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Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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