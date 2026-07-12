SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 191,708 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 349.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 137,301 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,664,000 after acquiring an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 86,606 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.62. 1,832,246 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,177. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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