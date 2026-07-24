SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Stake Boosted by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,839 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about SS&C Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SS&C posted Q2 EPS of $1.76 , beating expectations of $1.68, while revenue of $1.70 billion also topped estimates. The company said revenue rose 10.3% year over year, showing solid operating momentum. Article Title

SS&C posted , beating expectations of $1.68, while revenue of also topped estimates. The company said revenue rose year over year, showing solid operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised guidance : Q3 EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.79 came in above consensus, and full-year FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.93-$7.25 also exceeded analyst expectations, suggesting management is confident in continued growth. Article Title

The company : Q3 EPS guidance of came in above consensus, and full-year FY2026 EPS guidance of also exceeded analyst expectations, suggesting management is confident in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary around a record quarter and continued demand for its technology and automation offerings, including news that Marsh is scaling agentic automation with SS&C’s WorkHQ , may have reinforced the growth narrative. Article Title

Company commentary around a and continued demand for its technology and automation offerings, including news that , may have reinforced the growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several recap and earnings-call articles mainly restate the same beats and guidance, likely adding to investor focus but not providing much new information beyond the headline results. Article Title

Several recap and earnings-call articles mainly restate the same beats and guidance, likely adding to investor focus but not providing much new information beyond the headline results. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst coverage turned cautious, including a lower JPMorgan price target and a pessimistic forecast from Jefferies, which may be limiting upside after the earnings rally. Article Title

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

SSNC stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.12.

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SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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