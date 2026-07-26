SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Stake Boosted by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,401 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 212,148 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 2.1% of Callodine Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of SS&C Technologies worth $30,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $448,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $242,846,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $111,976,000 after buying an additional 1,052,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,267,717 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $198,244,000 after buying an additional 743,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

More SS&C Technologies News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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