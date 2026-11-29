Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,718 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 282,007 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Prana Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of SS&C Technologies worth $40,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,987,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,093,819 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,009,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,251 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $178,337,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,123,578 shares of the technology company's stock worth $163,664,000 after acquiring an additional 102,252 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,911,042 shares of the technology company's stock worth $147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Zacks Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 34.48%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare organizations. Its offerings support investment management, fund administration, accounting, trading, reporting, regulatory compliance, and other operational needs. The company serves a range of clients, including asset managers, hedge funds, banks, insurers, pension funds, and healthcare organizations. Its products include platforms for portfolio and wealth management, alternative investments, insurance administration, and financial operations, alongside services such as fund accounting, transfer agency, and business-process outsourcing.

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