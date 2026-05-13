St. James Investment Company LLC Has $10.15 Million Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,846 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up approximately 1.6% of St. James Investment Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC's holdings in Hubbell were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 630.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,221.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,357,508.16. This represents a 50.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.8%

HUBB stock opened at $486.44 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $505.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.44. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $374.68 and a fifty-two week high of $565.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.25.

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Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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