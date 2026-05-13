St. James Investment Company LLC Purchases 22,856 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 3.0% of St. James Investment Company LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3%

HON opened at $218.54 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.76 and a 1-year high of $248.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

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