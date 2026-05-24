St. Louis Trust Co Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 631,523 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.3% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Trading Down 0.1%

PFE stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.61.

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Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

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