STAAR Surgical Company $STAA Shares Bought by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 138,499 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.76% of STAAR Surgical worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 136,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 123,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 183.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 99,218 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. STAAR Surgical Company has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 1.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The business had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on STAA

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

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