Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) by 7,339.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,233 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 129,469 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.07% of Stag Industrial worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $77,174,000 after buying an additional 167,093 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 170,639 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Stag Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.00. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $224.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 28.25%.The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Stag Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other news, EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $988,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,260.18. This trade represents a 96.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 93,732 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $3,671,482.44. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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