Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 100,482 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of Stag Industrial worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Stag Industrial stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $42.61.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $224.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Stag Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.16%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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