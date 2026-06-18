Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,516 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 74,054 shares during the quarter. Stag Industrial makes up 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.35% of Stag Industrial worth $24,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stag Industrial alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,357 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 454,530 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 88,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 101,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $224.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 28.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stag Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James Financial set a $44.00 price objective on Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STAG

About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stag Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stag Industrial wasn't on the list.

While Stag Industrial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here