State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,403,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,957,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.88% of Stag Industrial worth $340,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stag Industrial from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Stag Industrial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.22.

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Stag Industrial Stock Up 0.1%

Stag Industrial stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $231.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Stag Industrial's dividend payout ratio is 109.93%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, and operates industrial properties, with a focus on single-tenant buildings. Its portfolio includes warehouses, distribution facilities, and manufacturing properties used by businesses for storage, logistics, and production. The company serves tenants across the United States, investing in industrial markets in a range of regions rather than concentrating solely on major coastal hubs. STAG Industrial became a publicly traded company in 2011.

Further Reading

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