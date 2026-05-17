Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 5,528 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,518 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 2.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $68,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Boeing by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus raised Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.60.

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Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $220.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

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