Stance Capital LLC decreased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,069 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 43,976 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,326,623 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $26,850,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,948 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $10,507,291,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Intel by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,724,362 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,429,673,000 after buying an additional 8,342,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,214,769 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,632,722,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,096,110,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. The company has a market cap of $289.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Intel had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Investors following INTC have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s data-center business is growing, and the company has reportedly landed an outside customer for its advanced manufacturing process. Microsoft also selected Intel packaging technology for Azure chips—potential evidence that the turnaround is gaining traction. Intel Stock Is on the Verge of a Death Cross

Intel’s data-center business is growing, and the company has reportedly landed an outside customer for its advanced manufacturing process. Microsoft also selected Intel packaging technology for Azure chips—potential evidence that the turnaround is gaining traction. Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia remains Intel’s largest strategic shareholder, despite reportedly reducing its stake by 25%. That continued investment may support confidence in Intel, but the stake reduction tempers the signal. Nvidia Just Revealed a Major Vote of Confidence in Intel Stock

Nvidia remains Intel’s largest strategic shareholder, despite reportedly reducing its stake by 25%. That continued investment may support confidence in Intel, but the stake reduction tempers the signal. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action concerning investors who bought Intel shares from July 23 through October 29, alleging misleading disclosures about PC-market weakness, inventory and AI-related opportunities. The claims remain allegations, but the case adds legal and reputational uncertainty. Intel Securities Class Action Notice

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Lip Tan purchased 150,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $9,709,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares in the company, valued at $94,808,024.37. This trade represents a 11.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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