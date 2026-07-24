StandardAero, Inc. $SARO Shares Acquired by M.D. Sass LLC

M.D. Sass LLC boosted its stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149,680 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 158,143 shares during the quarter. StandardAero comprises 4.2% of M.D. Sass LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. M.D. Sass LLC owned about 0.65% of StandardAero worth $55,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of StandardAero by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,506 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other StandardAero news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,822,910.20. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StandardAero Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StandardAero has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on StandardAero

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

Further Reading

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