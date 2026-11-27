State Street Corp decreased its holdings in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,505,941 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,556,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.11% of StandardAero worth $288,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of StandardAero by 72.7% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,290 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in StandardAero by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in StandardAero during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in StandardAero by 37.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in StandardAero in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

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StandardAero Price Performance

SARO stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. StandardAero had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. StandardAero's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SARO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.58.

View Our Latest Report on StandardAero

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the aerospace and aviation industries. Its work includes servicing and repairing aircraft engines, airframes and related components, as well as providing engineering and other technical support. The company serves customers across business and general aviation, commercial aviation, military and helicopter markets. Its services support aircraft operators, airlines, original equipment manufacturers and government organizations, with operations and facilities serving customers in multiple regions worldwide.

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