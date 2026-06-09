Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 121,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $95,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Stanley Black & Decker to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.33.

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Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SWK opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is 136.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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