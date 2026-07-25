Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Sold by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,036 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 140,637 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 3.5% of Sunriver Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $20,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,856,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $954,991,000 after buying an additional 88,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,898,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $735,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $638,438,000 after acquiring an additional 215,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,976,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $353,618,000 after acquiring an additional 92,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $299,646,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:SWK opened at $91.22 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stanley Black & Decker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stanley Black & Decker wasn't on the list.

While Stanley Black & Decker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here