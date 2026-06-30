Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Stake Boosted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,624 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 242,508 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 65,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,328,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $247,270,000 after acquiring an additional 294,887 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $93.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is presently 136.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWK

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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