Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Stock Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 286,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $112,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,193 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,787.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 85,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,961,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE SWK opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is currently 136.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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