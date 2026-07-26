Stantec Inc. $STN Holdings Lowered by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 147,509 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Stantec were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Stantec by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Stantec by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 423.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.00.

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Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Stantec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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