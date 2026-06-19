Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903,047 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of Starbucks worth $240,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,634,523,000 after buying an additional 971,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,869,056 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $4,031,053,000 after acquiring an additional 327,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373,084 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $2,212,153,000 after acquiring an additional 225,168 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,959,300. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.65 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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