Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,607,392 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 1,016,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.28% of Starbucks worth $1,230,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,650,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,268 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $553,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,243,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.93.

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Starbucks Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.65 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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