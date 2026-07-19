Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 172.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,071 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 236,090 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.49 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.83. The firm has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,045,856. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $889,033 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here