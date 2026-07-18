Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,188 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,715,733 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,536 shares in the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Starbucks by 8.3% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 22,134 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,045,856. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $889,033. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.83. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. Starbucks's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here