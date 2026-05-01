Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,155 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Starbucks worth $75,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $877,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $107.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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