Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD - Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company's stock.

Get STWD alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Starwood Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $205.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $496.25 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starwood Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starwood Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Starwood Property Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here