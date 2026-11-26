State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 618,237 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $48,198,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Sempra Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,588,577,000. ABS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,377,180,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,082,427,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385,174 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,009,127,000 after buying an additional 1,441,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $896,599,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $89.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra, formerly known as Sempra Energy, is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in San Diego, California. Formed in 1998 through the merger of Pacific Enterprises and Enova Corporation, it operates regulated utilities and develops energy infrastructure. Its California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Company, deliver electricity and natural gas to customers in their service areas. In Texas, Sempra has an ownership interest in Oncor, which operates electric transmission and distribution networks.

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