State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in H2O America $HTO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,989 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $880,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of H2O America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in H2O America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in H2O America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,556,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in H2O America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in H2O America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in H2O America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company's stock.

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H2O America Stock Up 1.2%

H2O America stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. H2O America has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The firm's fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O America had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $194.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.73 million. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H2O America will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H2O America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. H2O America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Atlas Holdings Ltd Gip bought 50,385 shares of H2O America stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,738.10. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,582,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,640,619.14. This represents a 1.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners bought 50,385 shares of H2O America stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $2,975,738.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,582,469 shares in the company, valued at $270,640,619.14. This trade represents a 1.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTO. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of H2O America in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of H2O America in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of H2O America to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of H2O America in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of H2O America in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HTO

H2O America Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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