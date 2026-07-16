State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 62,100 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,416 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $58.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.89%.The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fifth Third Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 189,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,215.72. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Khanna sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $304,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,873,700.23. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fifth Third Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fifth Third Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here