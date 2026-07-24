State of Michigan Retirement System Has $459.06 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,596,380 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 328,900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of State of Michigan Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in Alphabet were worth $459,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFR Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 25,233 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,110,625 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,194,976,000 after buying an additional 62,698 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,117 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Growth Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Growth Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $317.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $364.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.82 and a 12 month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet delivered a strong quarter, with revenue of $119.8 billion and EPS of $9.11, both well above expectations, while Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% year over year and YouTube ad revenue also grew solidly. Reuters article

Alphabet delivered a strong quarter, with revenue of $119.8 billion and EPS of $9.11, both well above expectations, while Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% year over year and YouTube ad revenue also grew solidly. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI demand is outpacing capacity, which helped justify higher investment plans, and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said existing customers are spending about 50% more than they initially committed. CNBC article

Management said AI demand is outpacing capacity, which helped justify higher investment plans, and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said existing customers are spending about 50% more than they initially committed. Positive Sentiment: Google’s Gemini AI assistant now has more than 950 million monthly users, showing continued traction in its AI products and ecosystem. TechCrunch article

Google’s Gemini AI assistant now has more than 950 million monthly users, showing continued traction in its AI products and ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, a small but shareholder-friendly capital return move. MarketBeat reference

Alphabet declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, a small but shareholder-friendly capital return move. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet disclosed a large equity stake in SpaceX, highlighting the value of its investment portfolio, though this is not a direct operating catalyst for the core business. WSJ article

Alphabet disclosed a large equity stake in SpaceX, highlighting the value of its investment portfolio, though this is not a direct operating catalyst for the core business. Negative Sentiment: Shares are falling as investors react to a much higher 2026 capital spending outlook and Alphabet’s first-ever negative free cash flow, raising concerns that AI infrastructure spending could pressure returns. Barron’s article

Shares are falling as investors react to a much higher 2026 capital spending outlook and Alphabet’s first-ever negative free cash flow, raising concerns that AI infrastructure spending could pressure returns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet also faces a new €890 million ($1 billion) EU antitrust fine over Search and Play Store practices, adding regulatory pressure. Reuters article

Alphabet also faces a new €890 million ($1 billion) EU antitrust fine over Search and Play Store practices, adding regulatory pressure. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to Alphabet’s disclosures, which can add overhang and keep sentiment fragile. Business Wire article

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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