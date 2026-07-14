State of Michigan Retirement System Has $53.06 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 523.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,523 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 205,288 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.67% of FactSet Research Systems worth $53,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $253.00.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $263.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $453.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $234.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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